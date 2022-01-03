Telemundo

Ana Parra wears a more toned body every day and does not stop sighing among her followers, with photos and videos that reveal her abs of steel and sculptural figure. The Exatlon United States athlete’s recipe is based on good nutrition and her unwavering training discipline, but there is an additional element that she has just revealed.

It is a shake that is prepared day by day before training, which consists of mixing three different products, each with different properties that help achieve a totally effective training.

“I wanted to show you this super mix that I make to go to train, pure power,” he wrote on his Instagram account, about the super nutritional supplement that is being prepared. In the post he explains that the first product helps you build muscle and increase endurance, while delaying fatigue and reducing muscle pain. The second product helps you stay focused and alert, while the last product increases metabolism and accelerates fat loss.

The athlete drinks her elaborate potion before training and in this way optimizes the results of her routine, giving her energy not to give up.

But not everything has been sport in the life of the 26-year-old Colombian model, who is currently part of the Exatlon México participants. In a recent publication, he revealed that he has learned to appreciate life in a different way, showing the good time he is living.

“I don’t know if it will be the years, but I have lowered the volume of what I hear and I have raised the volume of what I feel. A sunset shudders me, a sip of a good coffee, a good wine, a pleasant company, a beautiful song. I don’t know if it will be the years, the experiences … or maybe, just maybe, I begin to see life as beautiful as it really is, “he wrote poetically.

And his new way of seeing life has not remained only in words, but with his actions he has shown that he has taken the weight of what is truly important in life. For Christmas, the athlete made the lives of many people happy by buying gifts and groceries from her own pocket.

The engineer distributed her gifts with the help of the firefighters to the neediest people in Seville, in her native Colombia, confessing that with this she had made a dream come true that she had long ago and which she had finally been able to fulfill thanks to the successful 2021 that it got.

