Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra sends a message to haters

Ana Parra continues to steal the applause and praise from her battalion of loyal fans, and this time she did it outside the sports field, where she has stood out as one of the most established and strongest athletes that has passed through EXATLON United States.

This time, the beautiful Colombian, who in addition to being a model has become a prominent influencer in social networks, where she is constantly sharing all kinds of reflections and personal messages that go deep, launched a strong dart at the envious.

The former Colombian beauty queen posted a beautiful photograph of her on her Instagram, with which she took the opportunity to speak clearly to those who are always trying to detract from others and to those who do not support others being successful.

“Great is the one who to SHINE 💫no need to TURN OFF the light of others ✨”, was the comment that Ana Parra sent to envious people and “haters”, to whom in passing she told them that she is very happy with her life and its successes. “#Me #happy #lifeisgood #beautifulday #beauty #beautiful #weekend #feliz #picoftheday #photooftheday #instalife”.

The reaction of their fans was immediate, and in addition to receiving almost 15 thousand “likes” in a few hours, they expressed all kinds of phrases supporting Ana’s thinking.

“Totally agree Ana, you have your own light, and you know something every day that passes you shine more”, “🙏🙏🙏 you already have your own light and blessed by God, keep going 🌹🌷🌹🌷🌹🌷🙏😘”, ” BELLÍSIMAAA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️WORDS WITH LIGHT ”and“ How beautiful my Ana❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 ”,“ What a beauty ”

The former blues athlete from the fifth season of EXATLON United States also released another couple of phrases that caught the attention of her followers.

“There is nothing more gratifying than being an inspiration for others ✨”, commented the athlete, emphasizing the importance of giving importance to being superior.

“Dare to thank God even if it’s dark. That’s what faith is all about. Trust even when it doesn’t make sense ✨ @prettylittlething 🌟 #lifestyle #fashionmodel #modeling ”, added the model.

The Colombian has always stated that she is a believing and spiritual woman, and recently in a conversation with Heavy.com she assured that she is one of those who thinks she is where she is and has been able to go far, as a “work of God”. However, it is also clear that everyone must do their part and strive to achieve their dreams in order to get where they want to go.

