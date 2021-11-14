Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra enchanted her fans with a beautiful leather skirt

Ana Parra not only showed through her participation in the fifth season of EXATLON United States that she is a warrior on the field of play, and that she is the owner of an exceptional physical condition and sports skills, but she also conquered thousands of viewers with its simplicity and beauty.

And showing off her beauty and taste for fashion, the civil engineer, who has more than 144,000 followers on her Instagram account, caused a tremendous furor on her social network, after showing off her attributes in a tight little leather skirt, that gave it a touch of freshness and flirtation.

Ana Parra’s skirt caused such a sensation that in just a few hours, it reached almost 10,000 “likes”, and triggered all kinds of comments and praise from those who follow in her footsteps every day.

Ana combined the striking little skirt with a top with prints, which matched the look perfectly, which had her loose black hair and soft makeup as the cherry on top of the cake, and a lot of pumpkins as a background. Obviously he couldn’t miss his beautiful smile.

But apparently the publication of the former EXATLON athlete had a particular sender, whose identity she did not reveal, as she added a little message that to many sounded like a dedication to her husband.

“The smile is mine, but the reason is you 🥰 @prettylittlething”, Anita commented with her beautiful photo.

“Waoooo how beautiful !! 💖 Partcera blessings 😍😍💙💙🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ”,“ You are beautiful Anita 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”, and“ Among so many pumpkin, a sweet and beautiful doll ❤️😘😘😘😘 ”, were some of the phrases expressed by the faithful admirers of the Colombian.

“Beautiful sexy beautiful ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”, “Ay Anita parra how beautiful my love☺️☺️☺️☺️🤩” and “What a beautiful princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, commented other fans of the model.

Days before Anita Parra had already caused a furor in her networks, after sharing a beautiful photograph in a sexy bikini, where she boasted of her attributes, but with which she left a clear message that made her mark among her followers.

In the publication, the ex-EXATLON contestant was appreciated with the lower part of her white bikini, accompanied by a shirt with transparencies, which looked like a photo worthy of a catalog of lingerie clothes of the great brands of the world.

“It is you who decides how you want to live ✨ @danielmirandafoto 📸”, was the phrase with which the star of the team of the Blues of the Telemundo reality show accompanied his beautiful image.

Tell us if you think Ana Parra should jump into a beauty pageant again or if you prefer her in her role as a high-performance athlete and businesswoman.

