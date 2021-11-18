Ana Parra / Instagram Will Ana Parra be at EXATLON 2022?

The fifth season of EXATLON United States ended with a bittersweet taste for Ana Parra, because although many saw her reaching the grand final to dispute the title of champion with Norma Palafox, who ended up winning the reality show, on the women’s side, an injury ended the dreams of the Colombian.

And although so far Telemundo has not made an official announcement about who will be the participants who will arrive at the arenas of EXATLON United States 2022, there are those who believe that Ana Parra will not only return to the show, but that it is even already confirmed.

So they let him see several messages shared by friends of the former athlete of the Blues and former contestants of the Telemundo reality show, who responded to a message shared by the Colombian on their networks, where he sent blessings to his fans and spoke about the importance of fulfilling the goals.

“Hey you, if you .. that you stopped to read this, may GOD bless you and help you achieve all your goals 🙏💙 #lifeisgood #life #me #beautiful #newday #beauty #happyday #happy #model #cute # latina #morning #goodvibes #picoftheday #photooftheday ”, was the comment made by Ana Parra on her Instagram account.

And although the comment was received naively by most of the Colombian fans, the reaction of her friends was what sparked suspicions about a possible participation of the civil engineer in the reality show for 2022.

“Rompelaaa in exatlon,” assured Chuy Almada, as if knowing that the 26-year-old was presumably already chosen for next year’s competition.

Mack Roesh also put more fire on the suspicions and about the new photo that Ana Parra shared, he assured: “I know that place; nice picture”.

Another follower of the Colombian said: “Amen. The same for you, may God bless you 🙏 greatly and allow you to carry out all your projects. I’m going to you in this new Exatlon adventure 💪🏃‍♀️. Go girl. Go girl. 🙏🙌✌️🙏🌹🥀🌸🌼💐🥀🌹🤗😘🥰🥰😍😍💙💙💙💙💙 ”.

For now, we will have to wait a while to know if Ana has really already been chosen to be in EXATLON 2022.

The last time the Colombian referred to the issue was last September, when she was questioned about her desire to return and answered that she was not very sure.

“We just left, it was 8 months. I don’t know, right now I don’t think about it. It was a good experience, very cool. I lived it super everything, but I want a normal life at the moment and I don’t want to think about that, “said Ana Parra at that time, on a Facebook” live. “

Tell us if you would like to see Ana Parra return to the sands of EXATLON.

