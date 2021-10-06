Exatlon United States / Instagram Ana Parra enchants in networks

In addition to being a 100-point athlete, as evidenced during her participation in the fifth season of EXATLON United States, Ana Parra is a consecrated model, who knows how to enchant locals and strangers, as she showed with a fiery photograph she is taking. much to talk about on social media.

The Colombian posted on her Instagram a beautiful photograph of David Blazze, as she herself revealed in her publication, with which she infarcted social networks, because she wasted sensuality to the fullest.

The former contestant of the Contending team managed to raise the temperature to autumn on account of the beautiful snapshot, which was captured on the beach, where Ana is seen with her eyes closed, posing as an expert model, dressed only in a black skirt in transparencies and covering her bare chest with a hat.

“Photo of Friday 🌸” was the only phrase with which the athlete accompanied the photograph, which in a few hours became a topic of conversation among her loyal fans, who not only admire the athlete’s enormous physical capacity and claw to sports, as well as his overwhelming personality, but also his beauty.

“Photo by @davidblazze. #atlantamodel #blackgirlmagic #chicago #fashionmodel #fashionphotography #florida #floridamodels #ilovecalifornia #melaninqueen #miamibeach #miamiblogger #miamiflorida #miamifood #miamilife #miamimodel #miamimodels #miamiphotographer #dela #modelloutmodels #miamiphotographer #dela #modelloutmodelshodelli management #modellotmodels # miamimodelsmodel modelsearch #orlandomodel #portraitphotography #portraits #portraitvision #scoutme ”, completed Ana’s publication.

The comments of his followers did not wait

⁣ ”Beautiful❤️❤️”, “A whole model 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “Spectacularly beautiful my sweetheart, kisses and hugs from New York 😘”, “ANITA BONITA❤️❤️” and “how incredible 🔥what a sexy babe 😘 ”, were some of the comments that the Colombian’s publication unleashed on her Instagram.

Others were bolder and some even compared her to a fallen angel. “Woow that ricura 😍😍”, “Beautiful Colombian mermaid 😍”, “Wow wow beautiful” and “Dios mio Anita😮😍”, said other netizens.

The athlete also shared another image in which she appears dressed in a sports outfit, with which she made a confession about a battle she is having with a sport that she has not been able to perform 100 percent.

“The skates have been something that I have always wanted to do, but it has cost me a little bit, I still can’t stop 🤦🏻‍♀️. To stop myself, I throw myself against walls, trees or whatever you see 😂 but I keep trying 💪🏻😉 ”, said Anita Parra.

