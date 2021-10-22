Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra enchanted her fans with a hot photo

Ana Parra continues to be very active in her social networks since the fifth season of EXATLON United States ended, where she could not reach the final due to a nose and neck injury, and this time she enchanted her loyal fans, on account of a fiery photograph.

The former Colombian beauty queen posted on her Instagram a “selfie” in which she wanted to show off a neon bra, which revealed her attributes, but curiously it was another detail that stole all the attention of the photograph.

And it is that despite the fact that the beauty of the model enchants her admirers, the glances of those who appreciate the photo go directly to the lower part of Ana’s bra, where she proudly modeled one of her tattoos, which incidentally serves as a whole motivational premise.

The Colombian’s tattoo is made up of a couple of words in italics, in English, which translates “Everything is possible”, a phrase that Ana herself confessed to us in a recent interview, is one of the motto mottos that governs her life, Well, from a very young age, thanks to the example of her working mother, she always understood that there are no limits in life.

The former member of the EXATLON blues group, also took advantage of her networks to share another hot photograph, in which she again showed her taste for neon, this time with a sleeveless shirt, with which she showed off her flat and toned abdomen .

The EXATLON competitor in passing also shared an inspiring message, understanding that as a celebrity she can have an effect on her followers, and highlighted the importance of women valuing themselves as they are and not making the mistake of belittling themselves.

“You! The one who is reading this. You are valuable, strong and beautiful, do not be afraid to show the world what you are. If you love yourself, respect yourself and truly believe the flying that you have, the whole world will love. ❤️ Radiates light ✨ ”, commented Ana, generating all kinds of compliments and messages for her beauty, her way of being and her messages that make a change in many people.

“My God, you’re a beauty from heaven 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”, “Mujeron 😍😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️” and “Beautiful our warrior 🙏💙🌹☘️☘️” were some of the comments generated by the Posts mentioned among Anita Parra fans.

Tell us what you think of Ana Parra and the message on her tattoo.

