Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra

Ana Parra fell in love with the followers of the fifth season of EXATLON United States with her beauty and strength, and also with her beauty and way of being, because for many the Colombian model is what they call a complete package.

And with only a few hours to go before she says goodbye in 2021, the Telemundo reality show athlete shared her deepest side and gave her fans a beautiful poem that describes what she is and with which she sent a beautiful end-of-season message. anus.

“I don’t know if it will be the years, but I have lowered the volume of what I hear and I have raised the volume of what I feel. A sunset shudders me, a sip of a good coffee, a good wine, a pleasant company, a beautiful song. I don’t know if it will be the years, the experiences … or maybe, just maybe, I begin to see life as beautiful as it really is ✨🌴 “, commented Ana Parra on her Instagram, where in passing she shared a striking photo in a bikini, the work of the photographer Daniel Miranda.

After the message and the beautiful photo, captured on the seashore, the followers of the model did not stop sending her beautiful phrases.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍Unique… Ana Parra😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”, “How much reason in such wise and profound words Anita, the“ simple things ”give meaning to life 😍👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🙌🙏😘✌ ”and“ 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥hermosa princessa ”were some of the reactions of her thousands of fans.

Anita Parra left the EXATLON competition at the last moment, due to an accident on a circuit, which affected her nose and left her badly injured, and although she revealed in an Instagram live that she felt anger and even a lot of sadness, she assumed it as part of God’s work for her.

“I am very aware that Diosito has a plan for everyone. For everyone, even if you are not very in agreement with Him. Even if you at this moment say: ‘why are these things happening?’, ‘Why are you doing this to me, my god? But at some point you are going to be aware or you are going to know why things happened not to go against God’s plans, His timing is always perfect, so, and if there is really something, you have to be positive and grateful. “Said the Colombian at the time. “That is the phrase I always have: ‘thank you, thank you for everything that happens in your life, from the moment you open your eyes until you go to bed'”.

“But thank God it was only muscular and that is something I am grateful for, because the neck is something completely delicate, and then nothing. Thank God that did not grow old ”, concluded Ana.

Tell us what you think of Anita Parra’s words and the photos she shares with her fans

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');