Ana Parra became one more victim of crime, and this Tuesday she denounced a crime committed against her.

The former athlete of the fifth season of EXATLON United States, denounced through her social networks that her motorcycle was stolen, in the city of Miami.

Ana Parra posted on her Instagram an image of the motorcycle that was stolen, in which she appeared mounted. It is a high-end black motorcycle, quite striking.

“If you see someone on this motorcycle, put it down, it’s mine 😜🤦🏻‍♀️”, was the comment with which the former beauty queen accompanied her publication, where she could not avoid her frustration and annoyance in front of other people’s friends, and released a strong phrase moved by rage.

“# Thieveshp 🙄”, added the former member of the Blues of the Telemundo reality show.

Despite the annoyance caused to the Colombian by the theft of her motorcycle, she assured that she has been trying to maintain a positive attitude.

“On the other hand, today I woke up more motivated than ever to conquer the world 💪🏻 This is how we must all get up EVERY SINGLE DAY 🙌🏼✨”, said the athlete.

In Right Now we contacted the young engineer, who confirmed the news of the theft of her motorcycle and the sadness that caused her to have been stripped of the high-end vehicle.

“They took her out of the building where I live,” said the EXATLON star, who preferred not to reveal more details of the robbery.

After reporting the news that she became a victim of theft, Ana’s followers expressed supportive phrases and asked to create a chain of messages to help find the Colombian’s motorcycle.

“It is unfortunate that your precious motorcycle was stolen. A few years ago I experienced the theft of my vehicle and it is very sad to go through a situation like this, after many sacrifices and runs, I was able to recover it. I hope 🙏 that you can get it back too ”, commented a fan of Ana Parra. “May you get her back soon Ana .. 😉😉🙏🏾🙏🏾”, “Blessings Anita !! Faith that you will find it 🙏⚘👸⚘ excellent day ❤👸❤🙏🙏🙏 ”,“ I hope you can get it back ”and“ I hope your motorcycle appears, if those antisocials know who it is from, they will surely return it, to have beautiful faith… ”, added other followers.

So far the authorities have not been able to find the motorcycle or find the suspects of the crime, but the athlete’s fans have faith that they will get it back.

