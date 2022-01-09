Telemundo

Surrounded by her family and in her native Colombia, Ana Parra said yes. The former Exatlón United States participant got married three weeks ago in a spectacular wedding and looking like a true princess.

“I tell you that today is my marriage, so they are going to put up with me around here uploading a thousand stories, because I’m going to do a lot of things today, so don’t get bored with me. I’m going to show you the hotel where I’m staying, ”he revealed in a video uploaded to his Instagram stories, where the bride is seen in the process of makeup and preparation for the important event.

As in any bride, nerves were not absent for the beautiful athlete. The 27-year-old Colombian appeared dazzling in a wedding dress just before getting married. “Now the time has come. I swear to you, wow, I have never felt as much nervous as you do right now. Oh my god, what have I gotten myself into! ”, She pointed out, visibly moved by the big step she would take with the man who stole her heart.

The news made her loyal fans happy, who filled her with good wishes. “Our beautiful Ana, shower of blessings and may this union be for life”, “Congratulations and thank you for sharing, your wedding was beautiful”, “Beautiful Ana! You deserve endless happiness, a great person. Blessing ”,“ How beautiful my precious Ana Parra, your wedding is very beautiful, spectacular, all those flowers ”, and“ But how beautiful you were with that beautiful suit. May God allow the marriage to be blessed for life “, were some of the comments they left him.

The Colombian, who has just arrived home in Miami, summed up the intense end of the year she had. “Hello my beautiful people, how I missed you, being one hundred percent involved in social networks, sharing with you, I was lost for almost a whole month, it was a crazy month, you saw that I was in Colombia on vacation, but I am back in Miami I am super happy to return. I arrived yesterday morning and yesterday morning I was recording content that you are going to see later ”.

“Almost all of November I was in Exatlón México then I left for Colombia on December 1, I went to get married, this kept me reoccupied until December 20. Then I went to a small town to distribute gifts, then I returned to Medellín to continue my treatment of the scar (for his nose) and I spent New Year’s Eve in bed, because I was very ill, “he said.

The athlete revealed that despite having enjoyed it a lot, she was eager to return home. “I love going on vacation and I love going to Colombia, but I was desperate to return to Miami and be at home, I am a super homemaker, I love being at home,” she said.

