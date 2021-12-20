Ana Patricia Gámez is always at work and one of her most recent business partnerships has to do with Amazon Alexa; Therefore, they came together to make the festivities more comfortable and complete than ever. These dates are very important to take advantage of technology with the preparations for these holidays and the best ally for that is to have a system like the Echo Show and Alexa, who help us in many ways to make this year end can be enjoyed even more.

In this regard, we spoke with the Mexican presenter about her alliance with Alexa to prepare delicious recipes at home, such as Ana Patricia’s traditional polvorones, which are available by saying: “Alexa, put the video of Ana Patricia’s dessert”.

In the same way, we chatted with the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2010 about her plans for the future both professionally and personally and she surprised us by revealing her eagerness to enlarge the family (at the request of her children and it is not what they think) , his return to television and his visit to his native Mexico with his family.





Ana, tell us about your partnership with Amazon Alexa …

This idea arises thanks to Alexa, because it is a device that we Latinos speak not only English but also Spanish … Alexa speaks Spanish and it is something super cool because in the language you speak to her she will answer you, so right now with the Christmas, with music, is perfect for setting, making recipes and in fact you can make a very tasty polvorones just by asking Alexa for it, you can fight Christmas stories, if you don’t want to feel alone, if you want to keep company. You can also ask her for a story by Ana Patricia and you will get one made and read by me.

How would you describe this 2020 for yourself?

This year has been a year of changes, important decisions and a lot of work, thank God. Even though I have not been on the air for the last six months, I have not stopped working on both personal projects and another like this. For this reason, I feel super grateful because work always comes to people who work with their hearts and in that sense I have not regretted any decision.

What projects do you have for 2021?

For next year there are changes, because life is like that of many changes and important decisions; But I always ask God to guide me, to help me make the best decisions and that the rest come alone. I will continue working, of course and a lot even if they don’t see everything on camera or maybe just like you are.



