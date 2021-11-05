Ana Patricia Gámez told like never before the paranormal experience that she lived in her own home a few years ago, when she was pregnant with her second child, Gael. Still full of fear and feeling the chills that she had at the beginning of 2018 again, the former beauty queen decided to share this experience with her followers through her podcast, Sin Filter.

The Mexican recalled how her husband, Carlos Martínez, suddenly began to have anxiety attacks, a feeling that grew more and more. “He couldn’t sleep, he had nightmares, he was very nervous and we didn’t know why,” said Giulietta’s only mother at the time.

Things also happened to the girl, like the accident she had in her own bedroom that left her with a split gum and full of blood. Fortunately it was not something that happened to adults.

As the days went by, they felt a much heavier vibe that they did not feel when they bought the house, and that is currently gone. “It was too heavy. On more than one occasion the alarm went off at three in the morning for no reason, ”he recalled in detail. Ana emphasized the hour, as it is said to be “heavy in the spiritual sense for those who can perform rituals.”

One night in particular changed everything. Luis Carlos’s anxiety attacks continued and were stronger, but Ana was really scared when Giulietta said: “Mom, what is that that is there?” The girl was pointing to a room. “He would say to me: ‘what is that? It’s ugly’. And it was day, not even night.

Although she tried to calm her down, the then three-year-old asked her not to open the door because there was something very ugly. A situation that happened more than once, and that made the family pray.

What happened at Ana Patricia’s house?

With the help of loved ones, the former TV presenter decided to pray in her home to cleanse it of any negative energy that caused these discomforts. “All together, holding hands, so that whatever goes away,” he explained about the rosaries that were prayed in each corner of his house.

At the end, someone told her mother-in-law that what was happening with Ana Patricia’s family was caused by a third person who was trying to harm them.

“Unfortunately they always attack the weakest person in the emotional sense. That is why my husband had these seizures, ”she explained. “Little by little we came out of it. I hope it doesn’t happen to us again. We are fine and we feel calm ”, he concluded.