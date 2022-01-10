01/10/2022 at 18:23 CET

The businessman Juan Leocadio Muñoz, husband of the journalist Ana Rosa Quintana, and his brother Fernando have admitted this Monday in the trial of the Tandem case having hired ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo to investigate a person with whom the latter had a monetary conflict.

The National Court has resumed the trial of Villarejo with the declaration of both businessmen, who have ratified the agreement with which recognized the facts of which the Prosecutor’s Office accuses them, which lowered their request from 8 years to around a year in prison for them.

Both have admitted that they hired Villarejo between 2016 and 2017 to obtain “patrimonial information” from Mateo Martin Navarro and his lawyer, the disqualified judge Javier de Urquía, for the former to modify his procedural strategy in a case in which he was accused of a tax offense along with Fernando Muñoz.

The goal was to be “dismantle the false insolvency“alleged by Martín Navarro in that proceeding and” the possibility of obtaining information from Mr. Urquía “was also considered so that he would cease to be his lawyer, according to Fernando Muñoz.

Through this work they have recognized that paid 20,000 euros in cash to Villarejo, who provided Fernando with a report, which also contained two videos of Urquía using drugs, although Juan Muñoz has indicated that in the meetings they had with the commissioner the videos were partially viewed, but not “the detail” was entered; only “the scope of what had been achieved” was exposed, he said.

The lawyer has also declared Ricardo Álvarez Ossorio, who has admitted that, at the request of Fernando Muñoz, a friend of his, he attended a meeting at the Villarejo offices in which a video was viewed showing Urquía, another man and “two girls who seemed to be having a party” and sniffing .

He pointed out that it was a video “very old” and that he explained that he did not believe that it would have any effect, because “he was well known in all the Marbella forums” and he had no impact even “when that man was married and was a judge.”

According to what he said, although he did not want to, he ended up taking a pendrive with the video with the order of acting as an intermediary and to arrive in Urquía, but he did not do the management, and has insisted that he never charged and invoiced anything to Fernando.

“At the service of the state”

For his part, the ex-commissioner has appeared in his espionage trial as a “intelligence agent” that he worked “in the service of the State” for years, in which he used his private companies as “coverage“for the assignments that, he insists, were made by” different governments. “

For the first time since he was arrested in 2017 in the Tandem operation, the former commissioner has declared as a defendant in his first trial at the National Court, in which the Prosecutor’s Office asks for more than a hundred years for him for allegedly using his police status to carry out three alleged espionage assignments.

For more than three hours -and it has not finished-, Villarejo has endeavored to try to disprove all the accusations and has not moved an iota from his usual version: everything is a “montage” of the CNI and of Internal affairs against him, with an “arsenal of mounted evidence” to incriminate him.

CNI “monitoring”

After removing the toga that allows him to exercise as self-advocate and after failing in a new attempt to challenge one of the magistrates, Villarejo has sat in front of the court to defend his private work as an “intelligence analyst” since he reentered active duty in the Police in 1995.

That year, he explained, he reported in writing the supposed “pact” that he had achieved through the one who contributed his corporate network as a “cover” for his intelligence work. And no one, he assured, questioned him or asked him if he had “gone crazy.”

The only condition was that he would only perceive police payroll, so that, according to him, the profits of his companies were reinvested “in the corporate structure at the service of the State.”

Being “convinced that he was working” for his country, never asked for any compatibility report, he has affirmed, and has assumed that the Interior Minister, Jorge Fernández Díaz, ordered it to be done in 2015, at the request of the president, Mariano Rajoy – whose names he has not expressly cited. As noted, he met with the police leadership to explain “all the issues.”

Villarejo has held the National Intelligence Center responsible for the recordings seized from him and has alluded to another supposed agreement that he reached with this body so that his life will be “monitored”, as you said happened with Bárbara Rey.

“Everything is a montage”

The commissioner’s statement, who spent more than three years in preventive prison, has been plagued by attacks on the CNI and the Internal Affairs Unit, whom it accuses of preparing a “setup” against him, “placing” false evidence, and has thus delegitimized the reports and recordings, seized in the records, on the alleged works private spying that he carried out.

The prosecutor has not escaped the attacks either Miguel Serrano, with whom he has maintained a tense interrogation and whose performance he has questioned at all times, coming to compare him with a “film scriptwriter”.

Reply to which the prosecutor has made a “exercise in patience” and that have provoked various interventions by Judge Angela Murillo, with whom Villarejo usually collides every day.

The former commissioner has denied having used his police status to illegally obtain information for the clients who hired him in the Iron projects – an alleged espionage of a law firm – and Land – regarding the family conflict over the promoter’s inheritance. Luis García-Cereceda-.

In this second assignment he has involved the former President of the Government Felipe González, a friend of García-Cereceda. “For me the client was him, the commission was made by Mr. Felipe González“, he pointed out after noting that it was a common acquaintance who contacted him.

According to his statement, He “never” told his clients that he was an active police officer or that his company Cenyt offered detective work, and he has ensured that all the information he obtained came from “open sources.”

He set the budgets for each assignment, he explained, “roughly”, to cover expenses: “I looked into infinity, I was inspired and based on that I said ‘so much’; it was a very sui generis, very personal criterion”.

Horse breeding and asparagus cultivation

At all times he has maintained that his framework served him to cover his activity as intelligence agent, depending on the needs and the orders received.

“That’s why there was a horse company, to be able to enter the Arab world posing as horse breeder “, has underlined Villarejo, who has also spoken of organizing “theme parks“or of” setting up an asparagus or seafood company in Morocco. “

Without being asked, he has dropped some of his “jobs” as an agent, such as the one he said he was commissioned by the PSOE to “weaken” Judge Baltasar Garzón when he was investigating the GAL, or when he posed as drug dealer to hunt down Laureano Oubiña.

And he has asked the prosecutor not to take everything that appears in the recordings at face value. In his conversations with drug traffickers or people close to Daesh, he has assured, “I am the worst of all”; you can even hear him talk about “prepare an attack”, has warned you.

Following the statement of another defendant, Villarejo will continue tomorrow to testify about Land and the Painter project.