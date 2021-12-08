Anabel Hernandez presented his most recent work: “Emma and the other narco ladies”. The book investigates the innermost circle of drug lords in Mexico where various actresses, singers and well-known television conductors are mentioned.

This post could be one of the best sellers of 2022, though the cost to the author would be higher after assuring that she fears for her life.

It was at the International Book Fair in Guadalajara, where The writer acknowledged that she is terrified that the people who were denounced in “Emma and the other narco ladies” are trying to assassinate her.

“Yes I have fear, But let’s be honest, here among us, who is not afraid? When I speak of the victims, I know that many of us are afraid. Those who want to kill me are still in power”, She pointed out when asked if she thinks that there are people who can attack it.

There are many doubts about the way you got all the information that he collects in his research and, despite feeling fear, revealed that all the data that he dumped on each of the pages was real and he had the ways to verify it, since it obtained collaboration from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to access them.

“The information that I published, the names that I published, each point is perfectly documented. Some of my witnesses have been collaborators of the PGR. Their testimonies are so credible that the PGR took them as collaborators. That is the level of witnesses to the events, “he said.

For this reason, Anabel Hernández assured that she does not intend to modify or withdraw any type of information found in “Emma and the other ladies of the narco”, as to what he is not afraid of legal retaliation.

For Hernández, the women who accompany the drug traffickers “are endorsing their criminal actions, that every time they spend the criminal money they are participating and overlapping and are encouraging them to continue” with the crime.

Among the most controversial celebrities that the author included, the name of Galilea Montijo appears, the host of “Hoy”, whom she romantically linked with the drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva, nicknamed “El Barbas”. Alicia Machado, Arleth Terán, Lucha Villa, Issabela Camil, Ninel Conde, Joan Sebastian, Andrés García, Sergio Mayer, are also mentioned in “Emma and the other narco ladies”.

