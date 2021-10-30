10/30/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Barça is experiencing a very sweet moment in the Euroleague where they dominate the competition despite the defeat on Thursday at Maccabi (6-1), the complete opposite of the European champions, Anadolu Efes, who have had a horrifying start to the season.

Barça, which precisely incorporated one of the Anadolu Efes players, Sertac Sanli, after losing the final of the last Euroleague, has made some adjustments to the squad, although it maintains the same base as last year, especially with the key players.

The azulgranas have started the season like a shot, winning the first seven games of the Endesa League, and in Europe, for now, a single defeat and with the best record since the start of the season (6-1) tied with Armani Milan.

Now, those of Jasikevicius They have already nominated themselves as big favorites and more, after falling in the final against the powerful Anadolu Efes, in a match where Nick Calathes could not perform at the highest level and his big stars, Micic and Larkin, did.

The opposite pole to the start of Barça is precisely the champion. Ergin Ataman’s Turkish side are having a really sorry start to the Euroleague despite the fact that yesterday they beat bottom Zalgiris Kaunas. If the team had undergone a great transformation it could even be justified, but it is not the case.

The base of the Turkish team is the same as last season in which it showed great solidity and that led to the title of champion. Ataman’s team continue to have their two great exteriors, Shane Larkin and Vasilije Micic.

His only major change at the start was the arrival of the young pivot Filip Petrusev who took the place of Sanli, on the way to Barça. The schedule hasn’t helped as they played three of their first four road games. And they lost them all.

Bad start in the Euroleague

With a worrying 0-4 start, they decided to sign Elijah Bryant, after being cut by the Milwaukee Bucks. An emergency addition, which allowed Anadolu to add their first win against UNICS Kazan, with 14 points.

But the reality is that Anadolu has not quite raised its head. Their numbers have fallen and the team must react quickly if it wants to get back up, fighting for first place and fighting to win the Euroleague again. Yesterday he took the first step, but it is a goal that, right now, seems far and more to be the first team to repeat the crown since 2013.