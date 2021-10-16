Anahí and the reason why she left the stage | Instagram

Finally after so long, the famous actress Anahí is sincere about why she left the stage and appears from time to time, because it is something that had not really been confirmed and there were only comments about it.

As you may recall, the also singer She dedicated herself to the artistic medium since she was 3 years old and it was undoubtedly a surprise that she left the stage to dedicate herself to her role as a mother, and finally explained her reasons.

This is how during a live broadcast with the Spanish Mar Saura, the singer finally confessed to her followers.

I have always enjoyed what I did very much, I have lived grateful for everything that I was able to know, grow, experience, but there were also things a little rough that mark you in a not so positive way. And that made me think about taking some time, I felt that my mental and emotional health was not so good. “

In addition, she announced that she thought about putting a limit, because she was too exposed and was in a photo every day.

Being exposed to comments that once did hurt me a lot, both me and millions of children who grew up in this environment, is hard, very hard. “

Although his fame may have been spoiled, he has no regrets, as he was going through one of the most difficult moments of his life and decided to seek help.

I had to ask for help, it’s okay to ask for help when you need it, and that’s brave. There was a time in my life when I needed that little push. “

This is how he got very close to his spiritual part and fortunately that helped him a lot, in him he accelerated from so many things in recent years, you do not have the time to land and be in balance.

In this way, over the years, she was able to conclude that it was without a doubt the best decision she could make for her.

For my soul, my heart, for my mind … Just before this decision I was going through one of the ugliest moments of my life. I was very bad, I was like angry with life, like always with a shell, like on the defensive, suddenly I behaved badly with people who did not deserve it. “

Currently, after living through motherhood and until RBD’s reunion, Anahí has ​​revealed something else.