Anahí launches a new version of “Nuestro amor” ft Moderatto

The famous singer and Mexican actress Anahí y la banda Moderatto They released a cover of the song “Nuestro amor”, which was originally released in 2005 by the RBD band in which the singer belonged.

Anahí, after being away from the world of music for several years, premiered with Moderatto a new version of the song “Our love“, Which undoubtedly made RBD famous, the band to which the singer belonged.

It was through the band’s YouTube channel, where a video with the song’s audio and another with the lyrics were shared, which will undoubtedly be one of the most listened to hits of the moment.

On the other hand, the comments of the followers indicate that it is a good song now also interpreted by the band Moderatto by Jay de la Cueva, however, which unfortunately does not compare with the original by RBD.

As expected, the beautiful singer Anahí through social networks, has expressed herself extremely happy to be part of this collaboration with the band led by Jay de la Cueva and hopes that it will be very well received by her fans.

On his official Instagram account, Moderatto invited his audience to listen to the new single with the artist, since both also shared some images of the official video they recorded together, but, so far, it has not been released.

On the other hand, not long ago the interpreter of “Sálvame”, “Enséñame” and “Tras de me” became a topic of conversation on social networks by sharing a video in which she demonstrated her radical makeover by showing off her statuesque figure .

In the video, Anahí performs a spectacular dance modeling a small miniskirt and an animal print top that fit her perfectly with her sculptural and beauty that has accompanied her throughout her career.

It is worth mentioning that it is no wonder that after the publication of the video in which Anahí appears, users on social networks assured that the singer has one of the best figures, so the comparisons with Bárbara de Regil did not wait.

As you may remember, almost a year has passed since the famous performed a spectacular virtual concert with her other colleagues.

The reunion of the artists was a fond memory for the millions of followers, although some were moved to see “Mía Colucci”.