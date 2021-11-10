Anahí launches her own clothing line, exclusively for babies | Instagram

That’s right, the beautiful singer Anahí has ​​become a designer of baby clothes and recently presented her first collection that she made with the brand ‘Baby Creysi’, which is the first collection of the famous former member of Rebelde.

Today Anahí is in a new stage of her working life, since this Monday she announced that she will design baby clothes in collaboration with the Mexican children’s clothing brand ‘Baby Creysi’ in the United States.

The former member of Rebelde will be in charge of designing four new clothing collections; the first one will be called “Quality and love”.

Through a statement it was detailed that the garments that Anahí will design are: rompers, diaper bags and outer pieces to dress babies, which will be put on sale in some department stores and in Baby Creysi in the United States, as well as on platforms. digital, such as Amazon.

Baby Creysi I love it. It brings back beautiful memories; I used it when I was little and it was my mother’s favorite brand, that’s why my babies use it today. “

This is how I point out that as a brand it has the potential to stand out in the US market for its high quality and designs that allow it to compete internationally.

And if that weren’t enough, the actress will also have her participation as a writer with a fortnightly column ‘Challenges of today’s mothers and families’ on the Baby Creysi site.

We are a generation of moms and families who said yes to the greatest challenge of our lives and we want to grow up to see our children transform into people who will lead the future. We are strong, independent and multitask moms and dads who seek to give love to our children on a daily basis in simple and profound ways, without leaving our personal development behind ”, admitted Anahí.

It should be noted that David Cohen Sitton is the CEO of Baby Creysi, and without a doubt the entry of the clothing brand to the United States is a great step for the expansion of the brand that for almost 50 years has been consolidated among the most beloved of Mexican families.

We all have a history with Baby Creysi, it is a brand beloved by families in Mexico that has remained in the top of mind for almost 50 years and continues to connect with new generations. With our entry into the United States market, we expanded our distribution network and clients, to reach the Hispanic and North American community that is looking for our products, ”said David Cohen Sitton.

On the other hand, as you may recall, Anahi He has been absent from soap operas for 8 years, and the reason was to take care of his mental health, since at that time he suffered a lot and much more because of his weight.

Anahí’s last soap opera before beginning a life as the first lady of Chiapas was Dos Hogares, and since then she has been absent from the recording sets, although she has returned a couple of times for her musical life.