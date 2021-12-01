Anahí returns to music Together with Moderatto! | Instagram

Recently, the famous singer and actress Anahí has ​​announced her return to music with ‘Nuestro Amor’ ft. Moderatto, something that without a doubt millions of people have been waiting for a while.

That’s right, Anahí returns to the musical stages after a long absence, this was confirmed on her social networks.

Finally, he confirmed what was so much rumored, his long-awaited return to the music with “Nuestro Amor”, a famous song from the RBD group.

It should be noted that this new version will be recorded in collaboration with Moderatto and they have even given us the first promotional image of it, causing a burst of excitement among its thousands of fans.

The long-awaited return to the stage of the singer will occur between rumors of cancellations, since the RBD tour is at great risk due to the new restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Through her various social networks, the singer made her return to music official, collaborating with the group Moderatto for a new version of “Nuestro Amor”, a song that she will immortalize with her colleagues in RBD.

I’m so excited to share this surprise with my friends at @moderattomx! #OurAmor #ModerattoRBD YEEEEEEEEEEEHHHH !!!!!! #eldetectordemetal ”reads the post.

However, although we still do not know when this single will be released, the great activity of the singer in social networks speaks of a return to music in style, since after the reunion that took place with RBD, the fans cried out that resume his musical career.

On the other hand, the RBD group has not been able to organize its members for the long-awaited reunion tour and adding all this to the restrictions due to COVID-19, it is most likely that it will have to be canceled.

And it is that after having won a million with the virtual concert “Start from scratch”, Anahí, Maite, Christopher and Cristian would find themselves taking advantage to go on tour once more, with dates in Mexico and of course in Brazil.

Now that Anahí returns to the music scene, much has been said that it could be the spearhead for RBD to finally launch something new, even with the participation of the beautiful singer Dulce María, who unfortunately was not present at the reunion due to your advanced state of pregnancy.

However, the actress also announced that she is more than interested in returning to music.