Anastasia Kvitko shows off an outfit that looks like her second skin | Instagram

If you are fans of Anastasia Kvitko you will surely know that the famous Russian model tends to share the same content from her photo shoots on more than one occasion, as she recently did on Instagram with a red bodysuit and stockings.

This beauty born in Kaliningrad, Russia is also called “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, it seems that this beauty has the sole objective of accelerating the heart of everyone who sees her content, be it on Instagram or her Only account.

Anastasia kvitko She moved to the United States when she was just a teenager, today she is 26 years old and living in North America has suited her a lot, since the development of her curves was perfect, despite the fact that on more than one occasion she was criticized.

It may interest you: Demi Rose becomes a flirty red queen for Halloween

This time the model He delighted his millions of admirers with a single photo, upsetting everyone because he was wearing this garment that seems to be made of latex so thanks to how fitted his figure is, he does not escape an inch of being admired by his fans.

Anastasia Kvitko shows off an outfit that looks like her second skin | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

This is not the first time that she has moved the followers of her Anastasiya_Kivtko Instagram account, a name she usually uses in her social networks, in fact Google also identifies her that way.

A couple of weeks ago both in his feed and in his stories he shared content with this same outfit, of course it was in different poses.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Kvitko is wearing a body fitted to her figure, fishnet stockings, gloves and sneakers with straps, absolutely everything is in red, like her other publications it is on the same stage, it seems to be a white construction site.

What is most striking about this outfit is something that breaks with the red hue that is being used, we are talking about a chain belt that is worn right at the waist.

Besides being a model Anastasiya Kvitko She is also a businesswoman and a Russian celebrity, a couple of years ago she launched a flirtatious calendar, she became the favorite of some of her fans, who today have 12.1 million followers.

Isabel Madow is always on the lookout for her publications, as we always find a like among the content of the beautiful curvy model.

It seems that in this new photo that he shared just 8 hours ago, he was not realizing that the camera was taking some photos of him, since he seems to be fixing his blonde hair.