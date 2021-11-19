Anastasia Kvitko wears bigger charms, did they grow her? | Instagram

The flirty Russian-born model Anastasia Kvitko recently shared a video on her official Instagram account, where she appears showing off her huge charms, which look even bigger.

Possibly it is the effect of the clothes she is wearing, however on more than one occasion we have seen her wear dresses and they had not caused this effect.

Although Anastasia kvitko She is known for being possessed of enormous curves like the curvy model that she is, without a doubt more than some of her fans will have been surprised to see her, because her hips looked even more pronounced.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian makes a sculpture of her enormous charms

What some might consider is an increase in weight, when this occurs some parts of our body tend to grow a little more and be noticed above others, however the russian model she continues to show off her tiny waist and flat stomach.

Anastasia Kvitko wears bigger charms, did they grow her? | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

A day ago she shared this publication where at the beginning of the video we see her walking with her back to the camera, so we immediately notice her wide hips; probably another reason she looks more stunning is that she’s wearing a girdle.

When a woman wears such a garment, the waist becomes smaller and the upper and lower charms are even more marked, which could be happening with Kvitko.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Anastasia kvitko She is wearing a tight dress at the waist and a little loose on the legs, it is long, orange and with a tiny white flower print, surely she likes this type of print very much since it is not the first time she has worn it. we see with one like that.

The Russian model and influencer is showing off a beautiful view, she is in a spectacular hotel posing from her balcony, taking the opportunity to show off every part of her beautiful figure both in front and below.

Curiously, this time she is wearing flat shoes, which is rare for her because, like any other celebrity on social networks, she always tends to wear sneakers, although they are usually a little low.

This video has been liked by his followers, since he already has 2,146,203 reproductions in just one day after its publication, in terms of comments we only find 1,384 at the moment, where many tell him that he looks more than beautiful.