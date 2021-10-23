Anastasia Kvitko dressed in flowers wears huge charms | Instagram

Known as The Russian Kim Kardashian, the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko continues to delight hearts as she shares new content on her social networks such as the most recent photo in which she appears wearing her huge charms.

Anastasiya Kvitko as is also called the russian model and name with which by the way you can find her on her social networks, she dressed in a flirty dress with a flower print.

Today the name of this beautiful Russian celebrity is known in various parts of the world, we can corroborate this in each of her comment boxes in her publications.

Since Kvitko receives comments in various languages, not only in English and Spanish but also in Russian and others, she currently lives in the United States, she moved to that country so that her career as a model could grow, which is indeed what has happened.

This image was shared two days ago on Instagram, in photography she is sitting in a garden chair because apparently she is away from home enjoying the weather, several of her followers have put some comments a little risque.

The famous 26-year-old is wearing a short dress with sleeves and a thin ribbon with which she would ensure that her charms did not go out of place, which is almost impossible to achieve because this specific part of her body is too much voluptuous.

Her shapely legs as in past occasions have also attracted attention, this time it is because when sitting they look even more, adding to this that the flirty garment she is wearing is somewhat short.

Undoubtedly, those who have seen the image will have thought of more than one occasion to believe that said dress could be ideal to wear in autumn, despite the fact that it has small flowers stamped, this piece is brown with blue details, tones that undoubtedly combine perfect for this season.

As is customary in Anastasia kvitko She is wearing accessories that accompany her outfit, she always tends to wear something that accompanies each of her garments, without a doubt the Russian model and celebrity tends to take good care of her look.

For a couple of months, Kvitko has not managed to increase his number of followers, which remains at 12.1 million, probably because his publications are not as continuous as before.