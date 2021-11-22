Anastasia Kvitko wears a black micro swimsuit that highlights everything | Instagram

The famous Russian model and influencer Anastasia Kvitko is one of those women who by the angle in which you see her you will know that you will enjoy the view, as happened with this photo where she is wearing a tiny black swimsuit.

Perhaps for some, hearing her name or mentioning it is a bit complicated to be able to identify her, however, surely everything changes when she is referred to as “The Russian Kim Kardashian” which is like Anastasia kvitko is known.

On constant occasions this Russian beauty shows us her charms wearing different outfits as well as varied looks, although it could be said that her favorite colors are coffee and black tones with which we have seen her more continuously.

The beach swimsuit she was wearing was precisely black, one piece and, as already mentioned, it was the smallest, so much so that it ended up getting lost among its enormous charms, both above and below!

The image was shared on July 5 on a fan Instagram account of the beautiful Kvitko, who is posing in the sun, showing off her perfect tan and dreamy curves.

For the fans to enjoy this amazing image, the model chose to grab her hair in a high ponytail, we rarely see her with her hair tied, she usually wears it down.

In this way, her back is exposed, wearing the revealing line of her garment for the beach, her entire back was visible to everyone, only a few thin straps pass through her shoulders and a line of fabric also passes through her waist to get to your later charms.

On the front that cannot be perfectly distinguished, it can be seen that Anastasia kvitko It only has a few strips going through its huge top charms.

Kvitko is wearing a second garment that cannot be clearly distinguished, it seems to be a jacket or perhaps it is a silver robe that she was taking off and was already wearing it close to her arms in the back.

At the bottom of the image you can see some tables and garden chairs, she was probably posing near the pool, ready to enjoy a little water while they prepared a delicious cocktail, but not before having a flirty micro photo session.