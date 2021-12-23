Anastasia Kvitko wears the smallest dress in her closet | Instagram

In these December dates definitely the tones in the garments that stand out the most are gold, red and white, in the case of Anastasia Kvitko, gold has become her ally, thanks to the fact that with a Golden dress has highlighted not only her beauty but also her huge charms!

Steadily this Russian beauty and influencer has been featured on social media as curvy model, there is no doubt that silhouettes with volume have become the new fashion and trend being Anastasia kvitko and other stars of the networks the protagonists of this trend.

On August 22, an Instagram account dedicated exclusively to sharing content from the Russian Kim Kardashian, as she is also called Kvitko, shared a photo where this beauty appears wearing an impressive outfit.

Unfortunately, it is not known who was the designer of this beautiful piece or where he acquired it, surely more than one of his fans would have been delighted to acquire said micro dress.

The design is obviously tight, at the top we see a strapless with a “V neck” so its huge charms They ended up immediately drawing attention, this piece is surely short underneath its later charms.

Anastasia Kvitko always shows off her enormous charms with whatever she wears | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

The base of the dress is beige with ornamental details in gold, these figures attract everyone’s eyes on the spot.

There is no doubt that you will be able to find the best content of the Russian model in this account, which already has more than 606 thousand followers and a total of 817 photos, despite the fact that in the official account of Anastasia kvitko has more than a thousand publications.

It is probably because they carefully select the content to be shared, having only quality in the photos that appear in the publications.

Because this beauty of enormous proportions is resting in a comfortable black armchair, with her legs crossed, we are not allowed to fully admire the piece she is wearing, despite this, what we can see is more than magnificent.

The golden colors, coffee, beige and the whole range of this tonality we see them continuously in the official account of Anastasiya Kvitko, it seems that it is his favorite color palette, which of course is not the only one, but the most recurrent among his flirty publications.