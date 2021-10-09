Anastasia Kvitko in heels shows her perfect bum bum | Instagram

The flirtatious and famous Russian model has once again conquered her fans, Anastasia Kvitko is showing off her bum bum while wearing high heels with which she manages to highlight her exquisite figure.

Anastasiya Kvitko As you can find it on its social networks, it has been distinguished by its enormous charms, especially the later ones, since it decided to make them its own brand.

A day ago, the Russian model and influencer appeared in a new publication on an Instagram account of her fans.

In the image she appears wearing a two-piece outfit, this consists of leggings and a top both in beige and as usual Anastasia kvitko she’s wearing these extremely tight garments, which highlight her curves.

The top she is wearing has no sleeves, only wide straps and at the front, so the neck is round and somewhat deep, since despite the fact that it is standing and out of shape, it is possible to distinguish the curve of its charms. superiors.

As for the leggings that she wears, they reach her waist, so that her figure is even more stylized, she used a pair of high-top sneakers, with which she causes her legs to be more shapely and her bum Bum as Aleida Núñez and Suzy Cortez stand out.

The Instagram publication has more than 10 thousand red hearts, in addition to 210 comments where his fans are excited to see this image.

Kvitko usually tends to use risque content, especially on her official Instagram account, where she delights her followers with her curves, especially when wearing swimsuits that are sometimes extremely tiny.

This beautiful model has been active since 2014 to date, since she moved from Russia to the United States a couple of years ago, managing to make her curves that were once rejected today are the most sought after.

Instagram has given her the opportunity to stand out in the medium and in some advertising campaigns which she herself promotes on her official Instagram where she has millions of followers.

She currently has 1,058 publications and 12.1 million followers who are aware of what she shares, especially when it comes to promoting her beauty and some friends who also promote them.