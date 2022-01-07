Anastasia Kvitko reveals two huge reasons to unseat | Instagram

Anastasia Kvitko once again left her followers more than pleased on social networks, this after she decided to reveal to the Sun her two biggest or enormous reasons why she is capable of unseating the beauty of anyone.

The also Russian influencer took advantage of her social networks to share a photo in which she model next to a delicious pool on a very sunny and special day to bring out her charms.

Anastasia kvitko He became an accomplice of his photographer to capture his best angle and posed face down from a pallet covered by a blue towel. The famous woman chose for the occasion a fairly small swimsuit in pink that had no problem exposing her enormous attributes.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza dances in the style of Livia Brito on video

Once again Anastasia Kvitko makes it more than clear that she is capable of becoming the new Miss Bum Bum, as she has more than attributes to spare to earn this famously known title.

The model posed as if she did not realize that she would be photographed; However, her face showed how much fun she was having on that beautiful sunny day in which she was not badly accompanied, as a beautiful pet with white fur also came to light in the image.

DISCOVER THE IMAGE OF KVITKO HERE

Anastasia Kvitko reveals two huge reasons to unseat. Photo: Instagram.

Nature was also an accomplice of this beautiful woman, as the green of the background vegetation made the image of Anastasia Kvitko more attractive. The Russian is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women on social networks and also one of the most sought after.

Kvitko belongs to that group of women who have changed the stereotypes of beauty that indicate that to be beautiful they must have a fairly low weight, with their prominent curves and very small waist, Anastasia kvitko has shown that a voluminous body is also more than beautiful.

Anastasia’s figure and beauty have led her to be compared to big stars like Kim Kardashian and Demi Rose, also known for their prominent curves. In fact, Kvitko shares more with Demi, since both the Russian and the British have imposing bodies and truly angelic faces that are more than attractive to the public.

Despite her great beauty, the path to fame of the Russian has not been easy, because in the beginning she had to struggle with the idea that she had to lose weight and her prominent curves to be beautiful.