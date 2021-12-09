Anastasia Kvitko models JLo on a yacht, “bye bata” | Instagram

To the JLo !, the beautiful Russian model Anastasia Kvitko surprised her followers on social networks by sharing a photo where she not only says “goodbye” to her robe, but also looks like Jennifer Lopez.

The beauty Anastasia kvitko She looked like an angel from a spectacular yacht where she decided to dress and undress in white, leaving her famous and prominent curves in view of the camera and her fans.

The famous Russian influencer posed with a huge hat in the style of Jennifer Lopez and exposing only half of her face; She also chose for the occasion a small two-piece swimsuit in white and a transparent robe to which she said goodbye during the photo shoot.

In the image you can see how the beautiful Anastasia is removing her robe to reveal her beautiful swimsuit, but especially her hourglass figure that is the envy of women and the charm of men.

Anastasia Kvitko and her photographer knew how to perfectly blend their beauty with the beautiful blue of the sky and the sea, making this a more than spectacular photograph. The truth is that the Russian is a really more than beautiful woman.

Anastasia Kvitko models JLo on a yacht, “bye bata.” Photo: Instagram.

The model shared the photo on social networks and it was taken up and shared by her fans in an account of Anastasia followers on Instagram, where they take the opportunity to admire her again and again and fill her with hearts and compliments.

Currently, Anastasia Kvitko is one of the most famous and sought-after women on social networks and it does not matter if she is blonde, brown, with a lot or little clothes, the truth is that this woman always looks spectacular at all times.

Kvitko has an angel face and a curvy and stunning figure, which has become her hallmark, qualities that she shares with the also beautiful British model Demi Rose.

Anastasia kvitko She has a huge personality and airs of innocence, which attract more her followers who try to get to know her more at the rate of each photograph she shares on her social networks.

The beginnings of this beautiful woman were not easy, as she had to knock on many doors before someone gave her prominent curves the opportunity, then social networks did their thing and brought her international fame.