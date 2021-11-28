Anastasia Kvitko outlines her exquisite figure with one piece | Instagram

The model known by her nickname as “The Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasia Kvitko shared a photo where she is wearing her usual exquisite figureOnly this time he’s wearing a white jumpsuit.

Despite the fact that this beautiful influencer born in Kaliningrad, Russia is not showing off her beautiful tanned skin as usual because she decided to wear a garment that covers almost her entire body, despite it Anastasia kvitko fall in love with only outlining your body.

This is the most recent publication of his account on Instagram, for three days his followers have been waiting for new and flirtatious content from him.

In the image, despite being seated, her curves can be admired, precisely because of this pose in which she is, they look even more prominent than if she were made of skin.

Anastasia Kvitko outlines her exquisite figure with one piece | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

The flirty Russian celebrity is wearing a white one piece Long strapless sleeves, this cut reaches right in the middle of its enormous charms, the design has a black print that appears to be large spots, however the predominant color is white.

In the image we can see an enormous resemblance to the British model Demi Rose, with whom she will surely have been compared or perhaps confused on more than one occasion.

The garment you are wearing is part of the Fashion Nova brand collection with which both Anastasia kvitko As the beautiful Demi Rose and other Instagram personalities have been working on, her fame has arguably gone global by now.

After seven hours since its publication, Kvitko’s photograph already has 82,565 red hearts and the comments that could not be missed amount to 1,366 in total.

With her wide hips and tiny waist, this beauty has done nothing but steal sighs, one after another and cause her followers to write some of their fantasies if they were in front of her.

Currently Anastasiya Kvitko, as you also find her on her social networks, is wearing her hair lighter, it is a kind of blonde with a touch of golden and honey tone, enhancing her beautiful features.

This particular publication is already 1,058 and counting, surely in a couple of days he will publish new content again, for his fans the more revealing they are the better, although for this he has his account in Only, where he surely publishes photos showing more skin.