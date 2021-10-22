Anastasia Kvitko poses from the floor in a bodysuit and fishnet stockings | Instagram

Conquering the pupil of her followers, the famous Russian model Anastasia Kvitko continues to raise the temperature of her millions of followers, especially when she tends to show off her curves as she did just using a black bodysuit and fishnet stockings.

For many this is the perfect combination, although if I had used a little lace it would be much better, however wearing very little Anastasia kvitko manages to stand out immediately.

This 26-year-old curvy beauty born in Kanilingrado, Russia just like Demi Rose the famous British model and with whom she has been mistaken for several times. Anastasiya Kvitko since her curves and face in some publications are somewhat similar.

Probably on more than one occasion you have been a bit confused with either of the two, especially since you can find the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko official Instagram with certain images that immediately not only make you sigh but associate with Demi Rose.

Anastasia Kvitko poses from the floor in a bodysuit and fishnet stockings | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

In this new Photo published 3 days ago, she is posing semi-reclining on the floor, holding herself with her arms and raising her lathe a little, letting her enormous posterior charms shine from below on the floor.

The place where Kvitko is located seems to be a bit abandoned, the walls that are seen look a bit battered, perhaps this was the setting she was looking for for her flirtatious session.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

In addition to the fact that this black bodysuit is a bit revealing because it leaves her back exposed, the Russian model also seems to cause it to get lost among her charms.

Under the body she wears her fishnet stockings which outline her curves and highlight her shapely legs, to achieve this she is also wearing a pair of gold bracelet sneakers as well as a chain belt that adjusts to her tiny waist.

Anastasiya’s name became famous thanks to the constant publications she shares on her social networks, she is famous on both Instagram and Twitter.

However, his fame does not seem to compare with the popularity he has on his account of the famous British platform “OF”, where his content is even more revealing and spicy.

“Anastasia the Russian” could be one of the most searched celebrities on Google, in networks we find several accounts dedicated exclusively to sharing content about her as often happens with other celebrity stars.