Anastasiya Kvitko wears leathers and poses for the camera | Instagram

With a flirtatious demonstration of her beauty the famous model of Russian origin Anastasia kvitko, once again wowed his millions of followers with his latest Instagram post, using a black leather outfit!

Anastasia Kvitko is known by her nickname: “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, although they do not have any physical resemblance between the two, Internet users thought it appropriate to use this reference.

As is customary for this beauty, she decided to share only two photos of this interesting photoshoot of the russian model, where she is showing her pretty white skin, in addition to her huge superior charms.

It may interest you: Noelia in video poses flirtatious in front of the mirror with a cachetero

The Russian celebrity and influencer wears a two-piece outfit, consisting of a kind of top combined with a corset, as well as a short that reveals her shapely legs because in addition to being short it has cuts in the front, showing even more.

Anastasia Kvitko always shows off her tremendous curves | Instagram anastasiyakvitko

Something that he constantly does on his Instagram account is to ask his fans which of the two photos they prefer since he usually shares two to three photos per publication and causes big headaches as long as his followers prefer one of them.

It has been 27 minutes since this beauty was born in Kaliningrad, Russia on November 25, 1994, who by the way will be 28 years old in a few days, who shared this publication on her official Instagram.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Something that also characterizes the beautiful Anastasiya kvitko is that the photos you share are not usually somewhat different from each other, it is usually a small variation that we only find.

In less than an hour since its publication, the model and celebrity already has just over 14 thousand red hearts, the comments have also been on the rise since the first minute she released the photos to Instagram, it already has 547 in total.

Anastasia Kvitko as The Russian Kim Kardashian

Despite the fact that her name began to be better known thanks to this nickname, the Russian model does not like one bit to be called that.

In an interview for a famous television program, Kvitko commented that he had nothing against the socialite, that although he did not know her in person, he believed that she was someone she liked, despite this there was no comparison between the two.

The only reference we have as to why she was given this nickname are her enormous charms, a fashion that precisely Kim Kardashian and her sisters imposed for a couple of years, which is why they are a reference to other voluptuous models.