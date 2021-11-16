Anastasia Kvitko from behind poses flirtatious with interiors | Instagram

This time it was thanks to his white interiors, with which her enormous charms immediately stood out, Anastasia Kvitko once again delighted Internet users with her beauty and especially with the pose in which she was.

Showing off her pretty back and with it her hips as well as her enormous charms, this Russian beauty and celebrity once again made netizens fall in love with her curves.

Anastasia kvitko She is also called The Russian Kim Kardashian, due to the supposed resemblance to the enormous charms of the American socialite, who like her captivates with each of her new publications.

In an interview in 2016 on a television program the russian model He commented that he did not like the comparisons they made with her and Kardashian very much, that despite not having anything against the businesswoman, the comparisons were not right since the two were completely different.

The 26-year-old Russian model usually shows off on Instagram and of course on her Only account, her exquisite figure, with the result that some fans copy her images and reproduce them, as happened with this beautiful piece.

Anastasia Kvitko from behind poses flirtatious with interiors | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Anastasiya is posing on her back, wearing a white crop top with black lines, she also has white interiors that are lost among her voluptuous back charms.

In the image you can see a plane that is in front of her on a drawbar, it seems that it is a plane of a kind of machine since it is a fairly large gear, behind the drawbar there is a cabinet with several books.

This flirty publication was made on October 3, in an account specialized only in Anastasia kvitko, to date has 769 publications and more than half a million followers, a small number compared to the official Kvitko account.

She currently has 12.2 million followers on her official Instagram, in terms of the publications she has made since joining the application, they now total 1,055 in total.

The flirtatious Russian influencer has been active since 2014, thanks to her publications on her social networks, some companies have worked with her and to date she continues to be one of the favorites, thanks to her content we have noticed some of the companies with which he works.