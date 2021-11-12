Anastasia Kvitko with a micro dress shows off her enormous charms | Instagram

Once again through a video the coquette model and Russian celebrity has captivated his fans, this time Anastasia Kvitko wore one of his dresses shorter and more revealing used to this day.

As long as Anastasia kvitko Also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, she shares new content on social networks, her fans immediately begin to delight her pupils thanks to her publications.

In past photos this beauty born in Kaliningrad, Russia shared content which in one of her interviews revealed that whoever took her photos were different friends, a sign that she is never alone, but neither does she share the identity of those who are with her.

Kvitko has always been quite reserved in terms of her personal life, in reality very little is known except for what she has come to share through her stories, which are surely forgotten immediately so that sometimes it is lost information.

Anastasiya Kvitko As you can find her on her social networks, for a couple of weeks she has been sharing publications with similar garments in terms of print, lately we see her wearing flowery outfits with which her figure stands out.

This is particular, it is a short red dress, with a pattern of small flowers in blue with some yellow details perhaps, it has a “peasant” cut at the top and is adjusted at the bottom a few centimeters below where the ends end. legs.

At the top we see some strips that join part of the neck of the dress, which meet in the middle of its charms, apparently it does not have interiors so its charms can be appreciated perfectly.

As this time he is promoting a famous energetic drink, he did not share the account of the garment he is wearing, he usually works with Fashion Nova as well as Demi Rose, the famous British model who bears a certain resemblance to Kvitko.

Can you feel this joy with me? “Wrote Anastasia Kvitko.

After four days since its publication, the flirty and to a certain extent revealing video has already 1,298,120 views and although it has “few” comments 841 in total, its fans do not tire of repeating that it is an extremely beautiful woman.