Anastasia Kvitko highlights her enormous charms with a white top | Instagram

Once again the flirt model of Russian origin Anastasia Kvitko spoiled her followers on Instagram, with a flirty photo where she looks again! Their huge charms higher, because she was wearing a tiny white top.

For those who know this Russian beauty, they will know that she loves to show off this part of her body, since in the first place they are beautiful and the second it is a bit difficult to hide them completely.

On this occasion we will delight your pupils with the description and image of the beautiful Anastasia kvitko, who surely you also know as “The Russian Kim Kardashian” nickname that they gave her casually for her enormous beauties both above and below.

In his image, he is promoting the famous energy drink, a company with which he has been working for a long time, in addition to wearing tight gray leggings that reach a little above his waist and flatten this part a bit.

Surely when she got up from the chair where she was, her curves would be completely marked thanks to this fitted garment she was wearing, she could make sure that they seemed like her second skin.

As for the top Anastasia kvitko She was wearing a short-sleeved top with a drawstring just below her charms that caused a crease in the fabric so it lifted a bit.

Thanks to Kvitko’s tiny top, her charms peeked right in the middle, those who have seen her photo in her stories have not stopped sighing, unfortunately you cannot have the tools to know the reactions of her millions of fans, but we do not doubt that there have been many.

Apparently in past publications, the flirtatious Russian model is at home, we could recognize from other photographs that the staircase in the background has shared in her feed, although of course with different angles.

Surely thanks to the profits from the advertising campaigns and the income that she has due to her exclusive content account, Anastasiya Kvitko managed to get her own home and perhaps other luxuries, just as other personalities have done as well.

In reality, very little is known about the 26-year-old model, she is usually quite reserved in terms of her private life and what little she has come to share is definitely taken advantage of and admired by her millions of fans.