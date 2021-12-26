Anastasia Kvitko posed with her cute charms for Christmas | Instagram

Once again the charms of the flirtatious model born in Kaliningrad, Russia were the protagonists of a flirty photo for Christmas, in it Anastasia Kvitko appears wearing a flirtatious black outfit with which it captivates everyone who turns to see it.

On more than one occasion the flirtatious Russian model Anastasia kviko It has caused the occasional sigh among its millions of fans, who with just one photo are fascinated with its complete beauty.

Despite the fact that a day has passed since Christmas was celebrated, various celebrities and Internet personalities continue to share content on this important date.

Among them we find Kviko who 23 hours ago decided to give us this flirty image, from her official Instagram account.

In his description he wishes his followers happy holidays, taking the opportunity to promote the brand, which is surely the clothing line he is using on this occasion.

Kvitko is wearing a black top and pants, obviously both are tight, although it is not unusual in her clothing, she wears a brown jacket on top.

Her enormous charms became the protagonists of the image, thanks to the fact that her top is a bit revealing, they carefully peek out of this garment.

As an accessory she is wearing a black beret, as for her boras they seem to be of an olive tone, which although it seems to go unnoticed when given a little light they shine immediately.

The model is in a park, decorated with some pine trees with lights and spheres that make them stand out, like a beautiful postcard, thanks to the snow that can be seen in the place you can admire an impressive European scene with this beauty as the protagonist.

His fans have also wished him happy holidays, hoping that Anastasiya kvitko have enjoyed Christmas, as millions of people have experienced it.

The also model, but of Mexican origin Isabel Madow also wished him happy holidays, adding the nickname “beautiful”, which curiously is repeated several times among her thousands of comments.

You look truly spectacular, and Merry Christmas, “commented one fan.

This publication is the 1,066 of his official Instagram account, it may not be the last before the end of the year 2021, but in the event that it is, it would be a nice image to end the year looking very flirtatious.