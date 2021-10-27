Anastasia Kvitko shows off her enormous charms from above | Instagram

The beautiful Anastasia Kvitko is known as La Russian Kim Kardashian, Thanks to her huge curves, this curvy model decided to wear them again, but this time she did it from the heights and with the best angles.

The videos of Anastasiya Kvitko As the model born in Kaliningrad, Russia is also called, they are usually quite flirtatious, that is why a large part of their millions of followers usually likes each of their publications.

The popularity of the flirty Russian model and celebrity is not limited only to social networks, however it should be noted that it is where she has grown the most since she moved to the United States to succeed as a model.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez shows off her stuffed animal from a cozy cabin

As has happened with other social media personalities such as the beautiful British Demi Rose and the Australian Jem Wolfie.

Anastasia Kvitko shows off her enormous charms from above | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Anastasia kvitko He has been working with several important brands in the industry, especially a special Bang Energy, which is the one he is promoting in his video, this drink can be found in various accounts of celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Kimberly Loaiza.

In her video, she appears wearing a short dress with something flared, very much in the “peasant” style, this is the design besides that she looks quite fresh and that allows her to show off both her enormous charms and her shapely legs.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Kvitko was probably in an extremely tall building, so when the wind blew her dress and hair would immediately fly.

As is customary in its content, her enormous superior charms were the protagonists of it, since the upper part of her dress was unable to completely cover her enormous charms.

Measurements and surgeries of Anastasia Kvitko

Despite the fact that on more than one occasion the Russian model has affirmed that everything in her body is completely natural, in some YouTube videos, some images of her before and after have been shared.

In the event that she has undergone some cosmetic fixes, the Russian model could have had some surgeries to increase both her upper and lower charms, as well as liposculpture.

Of course, this could also be proof of Anastasiya Kvitko’s growth and development process, since she moved to the United States when she was still a teenager.

As a result, their curves as well as their measurements 96-63-108, continue to surprise more than one, especially because of the content they usually publish on networks, where they look even larger than normal, especially their narrow waist.