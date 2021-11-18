Anastasia Kvitko wears red interiors, they are the most flirtatious | Instagram

The Russian model that Internet users have sometimes called “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, Anastasia Kvitko has once again attracted attention thanks to the fact that she is posing in flirty clothes interiors in red.

With two pieces on her charms, this flirty Russian celebrity and influencer continues to make her fans fall in love, thanks to her enormous charms which Anastasia kvitko He is wearing looks very tiny.

This image was shared a week ago on an Instagram account, which coincidentally is not Anastasia’s official, rather it is from some of her fans who adore her.

Kvitko has been characterized by looking like curvy model, which decided to make her own brand because when she moved to the United States she had some problems with certain companies that rejected her, because her curves were enormous.

Faced with this situation, far from being depressed, he decided to take it as a challenge, coincidentally today his body type is considered the one that is in fashion, like that of Kim Kardashian, hence his nickname.

In her official Instagram account and especially in her stories, we continually see her show off her charms with tiny garments in the same style as the one in her photo, only curiously the red tones she uses sporadically.

Using two tiny garments is how this Russian beauty appeared, at the top she has a cut below her charms which show considerably on that side, this top has narrow straps and the bottom is just as small.

As accessories, Anastasia kvitko he was wearing a belt that appeared to be made from some fairly wide chain pieces in silver, plus a satin red jacket with ornate silver accents.

The place where the photo was taken seems to be a kind of room, since the famous Instagram model like Demi Rose, is posing in front of a beautiful white window as well as the walls.

Surely if we looked for this photo in the official Anastasiya_Kvitko Instagram content of the model, we could find it next to the date of its publication, this particular one was shared on October 11.

