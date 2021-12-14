Anastasia Kvitko shows off how good her jeans look, JLo? | Instagram

Look good with jeans and with everything and without everything else! The beautiful Russian model Anastasia Kvitko showed that if it is jeans she looks more than good. The Instagram star decided to pose for the camera with the most beautiful jeans and the result was spectacular, unseating stars like JLo and Kim Kardashian.

The beautiful Anastasia kvitko She decided to pose for the lens of her highly envied and lucky photographer in light blue jeans that perfectly fit her voluptuous and very famous attributes. From behind you can see the silhouette of the Russian influencer like that of an hourglass, with pronounced curves and a very small waist that characterizes her.

The famous model complemented her outfit with a dark green top and few gold accessories that stood out from her outfit. This beautiful woman wore her perfectly coiffed and flowing blonde hair and natural makeup.

Kvitko’s spectacular and quite curvy figure has characterized her and caused her to be related to other big stars such as Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Rose herself.

Anastasia Kvitko has become one of the great stars of Instagram thanks to her anatomy, beauty of face and body. The Russian has shared that her beginnings have not been easy, as model agencies asked her to lose her curves and lose too much weight to give her a chance.

Anastasia Kvitko shows off how good her jeans look, JLo? Photo: Instagram.

This beautiful woman followed her unique beauty firmly and finally the world and the networks opened the doors to her beauty, which now thanks to women like her has been a more common stereotype than that of extreme thinness in women.

Anastasia kvitko She is quite grateful to her followers, to the point of being quite constant on social networks with the publication of her content to keep them more than happy and in contact with herself.

Anastasia has apparently followed the style of the British model Demi Rose, because like her she has been characterized by her secrecy and seriousness in social networks, so it has been through her photographs and videos that her followers have achieved get to know a little more about her day by day.