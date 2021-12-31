Anastasia Kvitko shows off more than her waist, like a doll | Instagram

The spectacular Russian model Anastasia Kvitko once again showed off her enormous beauty in an outfit that left her millions of followers breathless, as this beautiful woman looks like a real doll of flesh and blood.

The also Russian influencer posed for the camera of her photographer in the most flirtatious way and with a rather small outfit that surpasses coquetry in all ways, since lace and small things were a constant.

Anastasia kvitko chose to pamper Internet users a corset that looks quite small in its prominent curves and attenuates her very small waist and interiors at the bottom of the smallest ones that left a lot of her curves in view.

Immediately upon observing the image, you can see the figure of an “hourglass that this beautiful woman possesses, in addition to having really beautiful legs and a face of innocence that give it the touch of a doll, even the very Barbie.

The beautiful Anastasia Kvitko played with her hair to pose for the picture and made it completely immobile, so when she looked completely blonde, the comparison with the most famous doll in the world was inevitable.

Anastasia Kvitko shows off more than her waist, like a doll. Photo: Instagram.

The Russian has managed to capture the hearts of millions around the world thanks to her enormous beauty, her modeling talent and her air of “mysticism”. The latter is something that Anastasia shares with the beautiful Demi Rose, as both have allowed Internet users to know more about them thanks to the photos and videos that they usually share on their networks and not because they constantly talk in them.

On the contrary, the personalities of both the Russian and the British suggest that they are quite shy and do not enjoy talking or revealing too much about them, so the game of discovering more of them little by little has conquered the networks completely.

Anastasia kvitko She has become one of the darlings of social networks, one of the queens of Instagram and definitely one of the most beautiful women in the world. The Russian has served as a standard for many who believed that there was no other form of beauty than extreme thinness; He even revealed that in the beginning he was asked to lose his curves and a lot of weight if he wanted a future in modeling, something to which of course, he flatly refused. Fame would later come to his door.