Anastasia Kvitko wears a red dress that highlights her charms | Instagram

With a Red dress and extremely revealing, the flirtatious Russian model Anastasia Kvitko wore her enormous charms thanks to the design of this garment, thus captivating anyone who saw her photograph.

This image was shared on an Instagram account on April 5, 2020, although it is most likely that Anastasiya kvitko He has shared it on some occasion on his own official account, where by the way he already has more than 12.2 million followers.

This beautiful Russian personality and influencer continually shares flirty content on her social networks, with which she leaves her fans amazed and a little more in love every day thanks to her beauty, but above all because she has an exquisite figure.

It may interest you: Donatella Versace shows off the best of the 2021 red carpet

With huge curves both above and below and her tiny waist, Kvitko is known as The Russian Kim Kardashian, precisely because of her silhouette, something that does not seem so good to her, which she mentioned in an interview in Miami.

On more than one occasion Anastasia Kvitko has been compared to the socialite | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

In the image she is wearing this flirty red garment with a cut on the leg which makes it look up to her hips where she has a kind of belt with the same fabric, at the top it has two tiny straps.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Anastasia was sitting in a charming armchair with white cushions with wooden details, so it can be seen in the image Kvitko was resting a bit in a kind of room or lobby, as if she were ready to go out to party.

At every opportunity this flirty Russian model and influencer gets, she tends to highlight your charms, especially with tiny and fitted garments, in her photo she was also wearing a flirty pair of closed pointed sneakers in red as well as her dress.

Anastasia Kvitko as The Russian Kim Kardashian

Since this beauty born in Kaliningrad, Russia on November 25, 1994 decided to move to the United States to take off her modeling career, her popularity did not begin until 2013 when she began posting content on Instagram.

Surprising with her curves, netizens decided to nickname her as The Russian Kim Kardashian, thanks to the fact that Anastasia kvitko She has a voluptuous silhouette, the same happened with Joselyn Cano.

Being popular on Instagram, the number of followers that Kvitko has is extremely small compared to that of Kim Kardashian, it could be said that thanks to this nickname she managed to have a little more popularity.