Anastasia Kvitko shudders in a shirt, goodbye Yanet García | Instagram

The beautiful russian model Anastasia Kvitko stole thousands of sighs on social networks and made it clear that she could easily unseat the beautiful former weather girl Yanet García if she proposed it and this only with a shirt and something else.

The model e influencer The 26-year-old posed like the pro she is for a rather mischievous lens that caught her posing indoors, apparently for a campaign of these garments that was surely a success.

In the photograph, the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko looks less blonde than we are used to and with short hair; However, that did not diminish her enormous beauty in any way and she even looks fresher and more youthful.

The star of the catwalks and social networks posed quite focused on feeling what she was doing and in profile. For the occasion he wore a white shirt and some very flirty interiors that he ended up pulling for the image.

The perfect and feminine profile of Anastasia Kvitko who wore her curves to the fullest made it clear that her “boom boom” easily matches that of Jennifer López or Yanet García and that even Suzy Cortés should take care of her title, as she looks really beautiful and spectacular.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ANASTASIA HERE

Anastasia Kvitko shudders in a shirt, goodbye Yanet García. Photo: Instagram.

The model with beautiful brown eyes has captivated social networks and gained enormous fame and followers around the world thanks to her curves and her innocent face. Obviously, Anastasia is not the typical profile of the woman that many imagine, she is a thicker and more voluptuous woman and her followers love that.

The beauty of this woman has positioned her as one of the darlings of social networks and her curves have been compared with those of other great beauties such as Kim Kardashian West, Demi Rose, Joselyn Cano and many more.

Although she is a woman of few words and is not normally heard speaking on her social networks, the followers of Anastasia kvitko They love to meet her through her images that she frequently shares through these means, mainly Instagram to keep in touch with her fans.

The beauty and popularity of the Russian woman is so much that it would not be surprising if she would soon appear as an actress on television, in the cinema or why not in streaming like Netflix; It could be Anastasia Kvitko from the new Meghan Fox or something else better.