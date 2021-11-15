Anastasia Kvitko beats Yanet García with beautiful roses | Instagram

Always wearing her enormous charms, Anastasia Kvitko showed off her huge bouquet of roses, much larger than the one they gave her. Yanet Garcia for his birthday this November 14.

Rarely Anastasia kvitko Also known as Anastasiya or “The Russian Kim Kardashian”, she tends to show off some of her gifts, however the bouquets of roses that she usually give cannot go unnoticed because of how huge they are.

This November 14, 1990, Yanet García was born in Monterrey, Mexico, since she entered the Hoy program she became a television celebrity, thanks to her exquisite figure.

It may interest you: Daniella Chávez barely contains her charms in a black swimsuit

Shortly after, she decided to retire from the famous morning show to take advantage of her modeling activity, as popularity quickly caught up with her, so she moved to the United States to improve her English and also her status as an influencer as well as a model.

Like Anastasia kvitko The popular Mexican saw the opportunity to grow up in another country and decided to take advantage of it, constantly giving us risque content, however on special occasions like this day she also publishes exciting photos and videos for her.

Anastasia Kvitko beats Yanet García with beautiful roses | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Because a birthday party is something to celebrate and show off just like Yanet García did with her impressive bouquet of red roses.

However, Anastasiya Kvitko on January 18 also received an impressive arrangement of roses, these seemed to be a thousand roses in different shades, but what stood out was that the gift was not for her birthday and she did not specify it either.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

There were two images that the flirtatious Russian model shared, as was to be expected, her enormous charms were also the protagonists of this arrangement, as she was wearing a beige top that allowed her charms to peek out a bit.

With red roses, and different shades of roses, your arrangement could not go unnoticed, perhaps you thought you deserved to show it off on your social networks, adding a small detail of its enormous charms.

On that occasion she simply did not share any description, Anastasia only limited herself to putting an emoji of two hearts, one red and one pink, surely someone who was trying to conquer her was the one who gave it to her and surely she managed to do it.

So far not much is known about the private life of this flirtatious Russian model and celebrity, despite this it would not be news that she had a partner or several suitors who seek to conquer her love.