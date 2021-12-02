Anastasia Kvitko wears a dress and leaves out the interiors | Instagram

Born in Kaliningrad, Russia, the flirty 26-year-old model and influencer Anastasia kvitko, decided not to use interiors when putting on a fitted dress, with which her exquisite figure stands out.

Through a very revealing photograph that her own fans shared on an Instagram account, this beauty surprised her millions of followers.

Most likely, Anastasia Kvitko has published this photo on her Instagram account, since a long time ago, because her hair has it in a very long dark brown tone, today she takes it a little shorter and with a tone blond.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian wears only her SKIMS stockings in a flirty photo

There have been few occasions in which the model with 12.2 million followers on Instagram alone, publishes content where she leaves her enormous charms exposed a little.

This particular dress is beige perhaps a little lighter still, with wide straps and a round neck, the length is mid-calf and at the front just in its charms and waist you can see that it has a kind of ribbing that gives it a texture. interesting to the fabric.

Anastasia Kvitko wears a dress and leaves out the interiors | Instagram anastasiyakvitko

If you pay a little attention to the image you will notice that she is not wearing anything under her dress, it could be said that she left aside the garments that usually do not cover her charms due to their volume, so it appears no interiors.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Another thing that can be seen in the image is that one of his legs is slightly bent and slightly separated from the other, probably so as not to show that he does not carry anything at the bottom either.

To complete her look, she was wearing a long bone-colored cardigan and a pair of flat sandals, as accessories she only saw a pair of dark glasses that she was wearing in one of her hands.

In the picture he is seen near a park, probably Anastasia kvitko He went out for a walk and took the opportunity to take some pictures.

On one occasion, through her stories, she commented that the people in charge of taking her photos were her friends, and not exactly a professional photographer.

Although it is more than evident that the image is not current, it was published 11 hours ago on the Instagram account where it was shared, taking into account 8 thousand red hearts.