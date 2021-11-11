Anastasia Kvitko leaves interiors aside to wear a dress | Instagram

Narrow waist and wide hips are two of the characteristics that define the flirtatious Anastasia Kvitko, the well-known model and Russian celebrity who continues to win over millions with her new photos, like the one she just shared without wearing any interiors.

In these new photos Anastasia kvitko she is wearing a dress that immediately attracts the eye, due to the colors it has.

It is a combination of several colors, for some it might remind them of a work by Picasso for its tones and cubist design, the dress of “The Russian Kim Kardashian” as it is also known, is short and long sleeves.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian and her millionaire collaboration of SKIMS and Fendi

Only it has a small detail that when we turn around is when we can admire it, as indicated in its second image.

In it we can see Kvitko posing from behind, showing off her enormous back charms as well as her tiny waist, something else that can be seen in this new photo of the model is her superior charms which peek out from the side of her dress.

Anastasia Kvitko leaves interiors aside to wear a dress | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

This is because the dress of Anastasiya Kvitko It has a wide opening in the back, so much that it reveals part of its enormous charms, thanks to its support of its hair, this part of its body can be perfectly contemplated.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

The design Anastasia is wearing is part of the Fashion Nova collection, a clothing brand she has been working with for a long time as well as other Internet personalities such as Demi Rose and Kimberly Loaiza.

These images are part of a flirty photoshoot that they took of her, surely it is the same place where we have seen her in other of her publications with different outfits.

This beauty is part of the Instagram models who moved to the United States to take advantage of her modeling career, among the list is the famous British model Demi Rose as well as the Mexican flirt Yanet García.

The latter has 2.3 million followers of Kvitko, its popularity is on par despite having different activities, they agree that both have accounts in OF, in addition to collaborating with some fashion companies.

Being both foreigners, the possibility of succeeding in the United States was somewhat limited, however thanks to their popularity in social networks they have managed to stand out on Instagram and they would surely do so anywhere in the world.