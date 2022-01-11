Anastasia Kvitko puts aside her interiors to look top | Instagram

Something that constantly makes a great impression among Internet users and followers of Anastasia Kvitko, a well-known Russian model and celebrity, is that she tends to show off her huge charms and on some occasions like this he decides to put aside his interiors to stand out even more.

This image was shared on her official Instagram account by the beautiful Russian model where we find several images that are a bit similar, or that, failing that, coincide in something very particular.

Is that Anastasiya kvitko As you will find her on her social networks, she tends to put aside her underwear to fully show off her figure, despite wearing clothes on top.

It was on December 9, 2021, just over a month, that he began to delight his fans with a single image, in which he is wearing a top coffee, which seems to be made up of only a couple of strips and just at the rest of its charms a kind of micro belt.

Anastasia Kvitko continually provokes sighs thanks to her content on social networks | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

At the bottom, Kvitko wears ribbed cotton pants in beige or perhaps a mustard tone in a slightly lighter tone, this reaches just to her waist, leaving a little space to highlight this part of her body.

Her golden hair and curls were worn loose as usual, this had been placed by the production team that took the photos on the sides, without an inch of overshadowing her enormous and voluptuous charms that were visible to her fans in the image.

The model was once again promoting clothes from the Fashion Nova brand, although she only specified that the only thing that was from the brand itself was her top, perhaps that is why her pants went a bit unnoticed.

As is customary among the millions of fans of Anastasia kvitko, immediately began to give their post some love, having 234,459 red hearts, plus 2,776 comments to this day.

This amount can obviously change a little with the passage of days and months, increasing considerably when seeing its beauty.

In addition to telling her that she looks beautiful, several netizens claim that her look is fantastic and that she makes it stand out perfectly, it would not be a surprise if the brand’s sales in her online store increase considerably once Kvitko shares a new photo with your designs.