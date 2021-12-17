Anastasia Kvitko unseats Ninel Conde with overflowing red | Instagram

The new Bombón? The beautiful Russian model Anastasia Kvitko has made it more than clear in an overflowing red swimsuit that has ousted nothing more and nothing less than the “Bombón”, the beautiful Ninel Conde.

With a rather small two-piece swimsuit, Anastasia kvitko She showed off her voluptuous curves to the camera and from behind, making it clear that there is no outfit that controls her curvy figure.

The Russian influencer also stole millions of sighs with this ideal outfit for the beach, which her followers think would be ideal for any time and any place if she looks as spectacular as this beautiful woman.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez and the outfit she chose for her photo, some glasses

Anastasia Kvitko’s flirty swimsuit seems to be made up solely of ribbons, which make it look even more flirtatious. The Russian photographer took her best angle and highlighted her most famous attribute by photographing her from behind.

The Russian posed for the picture sitting on the edge of a pool with her beautiful legs in the water and looking very flirtatious when playing with abundant blonde hair to turn towards the camera.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ANASTASIA HERE

Anastasia Kvitko unseats Ninel Conde with an overflowing red. Photo: Instagram.

The famous woman complemented her image only with a metal bracelet and large sunglasses that gave her a more beach-girl style and the truth is that she looks more than spectacular.

The photograph in question is one of the most liked by the followers of the popular Russian, who took it up again to share it with other followers on social networks and fill it with compliments and even risque proposals.

Anastasia kvitko She has gained enormous popularity thanks to her prominent curves and unique beauty that have led her to be compared to big stars like Kim Kardashian West and Demi Rose.

But Kvitko not only has a voluptuous figure, but also has a beautiful face that gives her an air of innocence that fascinates all her followers around the world, since now she reaches every corner thanks to social networks.

Despite what many will imagine, the voluptuous figure of the Russian was an obstacle when looking for an opportunity in the world of entertainment, entertainment and catwalks, as they asked her to lose her curves, to lose weight to enter in the standards.

True to her body, Kvitko ignored what was said and it was her figure that finally gave her that international reach and fame that the model always sought, there is no doubt that the standard is not always the best and a clear example that there is than to fight for dreams, they can come true.