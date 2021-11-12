Anastasia Kvitko and her “Bum bum” unseat Yanet García | Instagram

Once again Anastasia Kvitko has really captivated her followers on social networks! and for this, only one photograph was enough. The beautiful Russian model modeled for her flirty camera from behind and it was her “boom boom” that came to the fore.

The beautiful Yanet García, known for being the former Climate Girl of the Hoy Program, was left in the background after seeing the imposing photograph of Anastasia kvitko, influencer who with a lot of clothes and how he seldom captured all eyes in jeans.

The beautiful Russian model made it clear that her beauty looks in any outfit and without the need to pose with very little. Anastasia posed for her photographer with her back to the camera and playing with her long, thick hair.

This beautiful woman chose for the occasion some beautiful non-fitted fashion jeans, but at the top it is impossible that they are not fitted before her prominent curves, a small top and comfortable white tennis shoes.

Without a doubt, the gazes of Internet users went to the back of his jeans where you can perceive the voluptuousness of his “boom boom”, something that not even denim bags can hide.

Anastasia Kvitko and her “Bum bum” unseat Yanet García. Photo: Instagram.

The photograph in question was shared on August 11 on the official account of Anastasia Kvitko and her followers took the opportunity to fill this beautiful woman with hearts, emojis and compliments.

Anastasia has obtained great international fame thanks to her beauty and prominent curves, many compare her with other beautiful women such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose, etc; positioning her as an influencer in social networks.

Kvitko’s mysticism lies in looking like a very serious woman who does not usually speak on social networks; however, he does so through his images and photographs, which are undoubtedly popular with Internet users.

The model is characterized by her voluminous figure and a truly angelic face, a combination that has captivated her followers time and time again. The content of this beautiful celebrity is based on her beauty and the beauty of her surroundings.

The truth is that with much or little, Anastasia kvitko He always attracts attention wherever he goes and makes his way among the most beautiful women without difficulty. Her blonde hair and flirty look have become part of her hallmark.