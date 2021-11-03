Anastasia Kvitko only with her hands covered her charms | Instagram

The curvy model who has won the admiration of millions precisely because of her enormous curves, the beautiful Anastasia Kvitko whom at the time they began to call as The Russian Kim Kardashian, has surprised in a photo where he appears “covering” his enormous charms.

On this occasion, this beautiful model used only her hands to cover herself, as she has done on other occasions, altering the senses of her followers and Internet users who come to discover the images.

This publication was shared through an Instagram account that one of its millions of fans made, although there is not only content about it, it really abounds among the publications.

It may interest you: Lyna Perez wears the Halloween costume “the most flirtatious Fairy”

The beautiful 26-year-old Russian model is wearing a lace bodysuit White that she took off leaving the top part exposed, as the bodysuit she is wearing was lowered to her waist.

Anastasia Kvitko only with her hands covered her charms | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

Anastasia kvitko She is posing with her legs slightly spread, posing in what appears to be a gray armchair with padded details on the back.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Due to Instagram policies, it is forbidden to share certain types of content in the publications, that is why in some accounts of the application we could find certain photos of Anastasiya Kvitko as it is also known.

Surely you already know that this flirty business model and also a Russian celebrity has an account on the famous British platform, the country where Demi Rose is from.

Until a couple of weeks ago, Kvitko shared some photos where he made reference to certain discounts, with which surely some of his fans could not help but sigh when having the opportunity to pay to see it and still with a discount.

This position and the type of photo may have been shared on more than one occasion in the publications of his account in Only, surely on Instagram he has not shared this type of content currently, in the case of having done so, it would already be from past publications.

The Russian model has stopped sharing content on her social networks constantly, she is probably a little more focused on other projects.

Especially because in her most recent photos and videos we see her promoting a brand with which she has been working for several years, we are talking about Bang Energy, the same brand that other personalities work with.

Among them, one of the best known is Kimberly Loaiza and Kim Kardashian’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, the most influential celebrities on social networks seem to have a contract with said company, for their advertising.