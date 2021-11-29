Anastasia Kvitko wears black corset, barely covers her charms | Instagram

Three hours ago the flirtatious Russian model better known as “The Kim Kardashian” Anastasia Kvitko, shared a new publication where she is wearing a black corset so tight that it leaves her enormous charms in plain view.

It seems that it has become a constant for this beauty born in Russia, because in the vast majority of her publications she appears showing off her beauty and with it her striking curves. Anastasiya Kvitko is one of the spoiled influencers of Internet users.

As is usual in the flirtatious model, she shared two photographs from different angles, her fans were sure to be delighted as soon as they saw her.

In the first photo, Kvitko appears facing the camera, showing this narrow and tight black corset that barely covers her charms With wide silver rings and black laces, this is strappy and also has a short skirt with buttons on the side.

Some of the buttons on Anastasia Kvitko’s skirt were undone to show off the shapely legs of this beauty.

anastasiya_kvitko

In the second photo you can admire her beauty while posing in profile although not completely, hence you can see her enormous charms about to come off, in addition to her legs thanks to the opening of her tiny skirt.

The images that this beauty shared were for the clothing brand Fashion Nova, with which she has been working for a long time and is not the only celebrity who has done so, thanks to the popularity of the influencers who promote it, this brand has become extremely popular .

Kimberly Loaiza and Killadamente, two famous Instagram influencers, have promoted these garments that are also designed for large sizes as Carol Acosta known as Killadamente has been promoting.

In the case of Anastasia kvitko She publishes content constantly, but not daily so her millions of fans have a little break before falling in love with her again with her new content on Instagram.

There have been few occasions when it takes more than a week to share new content, especially since she opened her account on the famous British platform for exclusive content, where this beauty has become more known.

Either way lasting a day or more than a week, the Russian model, businesswoman and influencer always tends to surprise her followers with her photos and videos.