Anastasiya Kvitko forgets the interiors during the winter | Instagram

One way to conquer her millions of followers is something very simple for Anastasia Kvitko, who through a photo managed to captivate her audience, because forgot to wear interiors for this flirty photograph.

Surely part of your fans will have already become accustomed to this type of publication on Instagram, especially in their stories, where Anastasia kvitko The renowned Russian celebrity knows perfectly how to spoil her fandom.

In fact, there were two images that were shared in their stories, however one of them managed to capture the attention of the male public.

This because Kvitko decided to ignore the rules of society to wear interiors under her clothes, and by wearing a sweater that allowed the light to pass through, her charms could be seen to perfection.

Anastasia Kvitko has become famous in her homeland | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

The flirty photo Of the model born in Kaliningrad, Russia attracted the attention of several, because the scene where she is not found in all parts of the world, especially in Latin America, since Anastasia is in the snow.

To cover herself a little, she was wearing a sweater that although it was a bit short it could cover her, she was also wearing leggings that were surely thermal and a plush headband.

Among pines and beautiful snow, white and icy, the model wore her figure while posing for the camera, in the second image Anastasiya kvitko He posed in profile, exposing the cures of his silhouette, thanks to the fact that the clothes he was wearing were tight.

Perhaps for several of her fans this flirty curvy Instagram model reminds them of a beautiful porcelain doll or perhaps a Barbie, thanks to her features.

Anastasiya Kvitko as influencer

From the moment she moved to the United States, with the dream of excelling in the modeling industry, in a short time Kvitko managed to become a known and desired personality by millions.

Although she may have competition with other celebrities in the medium, there is an audience for all kinds of stars and personalities, today she has more than 12.2 million followers just on Instagram.

In other of her social networks it is not as popular as in Instagram, however Anastasia continues to grow and increase the number of her fans who are not only from the United States, she has fans from all over the world.

This can be seen in her publications, through the comment boxes, where several languages ​​that adore her appear.