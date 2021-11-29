Anastasia Kvitko queen of the beach? wears green swimsuit | Instagram

Using a flirtatious and also tiny green swimsuit, the Russian model who is also called “The Russian Kim Kardashian” Anastasia Kvitko, once again conquered her millions of followers with this video.

It was thus that this beauty with enormous curves and Russian influencer appeared, especially showing off her enormous charms, took the glances of her admirers and some other Internet users who walked through Instagram, where she published these images.

It was on October 28, 2019 when Anastasia kvitko shared the video, which already has 1,360,280 views, also having 1,348 comments.

Despite having more than two years of publishing this flirty content, surely when seeing it again its fans could reproduce it more than once in order to admire its exquisite figure.

This 26-year-old beauty shares this type of content continuously on her social networks, only now you can also appreciate it on her Only, the British platform that has become famous for this type of content.

Anastasiya_Kvitko, as you can find her in all her social networks, appears walking on the beach, enjoying her famous energetic drink, which she has been promoting for a couple of years, as well as other celebrities from show business and social networks such as Kimberly Loaiza and Lizbeth Rodríguez .

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The one-piece swimsuit that she is wearing seems to be two, only that a thin strip is what joins them, it is right in front, so it cannot be confused, there are those who could say that it has become the queen of the beach.

With this there are already several videos with which she delights Internet users posing and enjoying the beach, while showing off her curves with her tiny swimsuits.

Despite being a single piece, much of the curvy model’s tanned skin has been exposed, both its upper and lower charms can be appreciated to perfection.

Some fans have asked the beautiful Anastasia kvitko If their charms are natural, on more than one occasion this has been the subject of discussion, there are those who claim that they are not and have supposedly shared evidence.

In an interview they did a couple of years ago, she stated that everything about her was natural, she has undoubtedly been very lucky to have a charming and voluminous figure, as much as to have 12.2 million followers on Instagram.