Anastasia Kvitko wears only lace and black interiors | Instagram

Once again the huge charms and daring figure of Anastasia Kvitko stole the attention of her fans, thanks to the Photo that i was wearing alone black lace and interiors also in black, her beautiful skin stood out.

Surely for fans of the Russian model Anastasia kvitko It is always an adventure to see his photographs as well as his videos, because we continually find unusual clothes although they are always quite flirtatious.

A year ago, the Russian Kim Kardashian, as she is also known, shared this image, in it we see her posing like a diva, wearing two pieces of lace, pulling a tiny undergarment.

It seems that Anastasiya Kvitko She is wearing a garter belt because of the shape of the lace inserts, both on the top and on the bottom, especially because of the two straps that hang near her hips.

“Have a great weekend,” he wrote in the description of his publication on February 8, 2020, which already has 272,776 red hearts, as for the comments that his fans dedicated to him are a total of 3,905.

You are perfect my love I love you heart what beauty you inspire that you inspire fire baby “, commented a fan.

In the image where this flirtatious model and also a Russian celebrity is posing, her enormous superior charms show a little, since the applications she is wearing seem to be glued to her body because nothing is observed with which they can hold themselves.

As expected and something common in Kvitko, it was accompanied by a pair of bracelets that give a slightly more sophisticated touch to its publication, in each of them she always tends to wear some costume jewelery.

It seems that the photograph was not taken specifically for a photo session as it usually is, because the place where it was taken is nothing special, it looks like any white wall in a studio.

A year ago she was also using her hair with a beautiful blonde tone, when saying Russian model you would immediately think that all the women of that country are blondes, although in fact there are a large number of blond women and men, also brown tones and blacks abound.

This depends a lot on the geographical area where you are, Anastasia’s natural tone is medium brown, so it is easy to change it to blonde without any problem.